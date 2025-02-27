Ruben Amorim will lead his team in two friendlies in the Far East

Manchester United are set to play two post-season matches in Malaysia and Hong Kong following the conclusion of the Premier League season in May.

It is a similar situation to last season, where Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle flew to Australia to play a post-season friendly just days after their last game of the season.

The schedule of elite players is something managers, player federations and even players themselves have addressed in the last few seasons, with expansions to UEFA competitions and the introduction of the new FIFA Club World Cup raising concerns for player welfare.

Trip aims to increase revenue, but raises questions on the workload placed on players

Amad Diallo is expected to have an extended spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

The move could be viewed as an attempt for Manchester United to increase their revenue, with the club reportedly losing over £300 million in the past three years.

Ruben Amorim recently admitted the first team bear responsibilities for increasing the revenue, calling it the "engine" of the club.

Kobbie Mainoo has been a shining light for Manchester united in the past 18 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils have a large fanbase in Malaysia, with Malaysia Airlines being the clubs' official commercial airline partner, but it has been 16 years since the club played in the country.

They last played in Hong Kong in 2013 where they completed a pre-season tour before David Moyes' spell in charge of the club.

The trip will likely take place between the May 25, the final Premier League game of the season, and May 31, the date of the Champions League final, after which the players will be released for international duty.

Manchester United will also be taking part in the Premier League's pre-season tournament in America, kicking off in late-July following the conclusion of the newly formatted FIFA Club World Cup.

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has introduced major changes in the past 12 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, despite the revenue these games may produces, the welfare of the players should not be compromised. Manchester United's on the pitch failures have directly corrulated to off the pitch decisions and they have been rather extreme in the past 12 months since Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake.

Hundreds of jobs have been axed due to the losses made, however jetting the first team to the Far East days after a gruelling campaign is not the solution.

Whilst increasing revenue is key for any sustainable business model, Manchester United need to focus on on the pitch success, which will intern feed any lingering financial issues.