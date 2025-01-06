'Manchester United still have star power to tempt Cole Palmer, they should look at any chance of signing him - Chelsea have done so well to develop Palmer after taking a small risk in signing him', says former Red Devils star

Cole Palmer's 38 goals and 21 assists in 67 appearances since moving to Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023 have him firmly established as one of the Premier League's best players at just 22 year old.

Add in that there's still another eight and a half years left on Palmer's contract at Stamford Bridge, we're not sure they're going to be in any rush to offload their star player to a Premier League rival.

But that's not stopped Wes Brown from suggesting that his former club Manchester United should phone Chelsea up to ask if he might be available anyway, just in case every single person at the club happens to have lapsed into a state of mass delirium and are happy to sanction the move.

Wes Brown: Manchester United should sign Cole Palmer and there's absolutely no issues with that plan whatsoever

Wes Brown played in some brilliant Manchester United sides (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking to The Sports Daily, Brown said: “Luckily for Manchester United, they still have the star power to be able to tempt top players like Cole Palmer to the club."

Ah, yes, United's recent transfer history is an absolute litany of high-profile players at the peak of their powers from Premier League rivals. Who was the last one again? Robin van Persie in 2012, probably? We know Palmer's a boyhood Manchester United fan, but we're not sure any 22 year old realistically sees them as a bigger club than Chelsea these days.

Cole Palmer is quite good (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown went on: “Chelsea have done so well to develop Palmer after taking a small risk in signing him and look at how good he is as a player at such a young age."

Probably United should look to do some scouting and try to do the same thing, we reckon, rather than just going straight in on the nine-figure fee it would surely cost to sign a player ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And back to Brown: “I would love to see him at United but he’d already cost a lot of money.

"He’s a player that all the best teams in the world will be looking at just in case there is any chance of signing him.

“If United had any chance at all then they would snap your hand off, they should always be looking out for the best young players in the world.”

Just chuck Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham on the wishlist too, why not. We're sure they'd be delighted to drop everything to join a team currently sitting 13th in the Premier League.