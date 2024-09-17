Manchester United to enter talks with in-form attacker over serious deal: report

Manchester United’s busy summer saw the club begin a rebuilding process that is likely to rumble on for at least another couple of transfer windows.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team brought in five new faces during their first transfer window in charge of the club’s football operations, spending around £200million in the process.

Several players were also moved on Erik ten Hag gets to resculpt his squad following last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish, while the club look to avoid some of the transfer blunders that have plagued recent windows.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reshaping Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

One big-money signing who has taken his time to make an impact on the Red Devils first-team is winger Amad Diallo, who joined the club from Atalanta in 2021 in a deal that could rise to €40million.

The 22-year-old had stints on loan at Rangers and Sunderland before returning to Old Trafford last season when he would net twice in 12 games as he began to stake a claim for a first-team place.

The Ivory Coast international appears to have kicked on again this term, having played in each of the team’s matches so far, keeping £85million signing Antony out of the starting XI and moving ahead of Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order.

Amad only has one year left on his current contract, and while the team do have the option to sign him up for a further year, the MEN report that the club are ready to reward the youngster for his recent good form by offering him new terms.

Amad Diallo in training for Manchester United

They claim that the club are expected to hand the winger a new long-term deal ‘in the coming months’. Should a new deal not be signed by January, they will trigger his one-year extension to ensure that he is not able to speak to foreign clubs about a summer free transfer.

Amad is valued at €18million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is clear that the player is now starting to deliver on his obvious promise, so signing him to a new deal is something of a no-brainer. It’s also refreshing to see the player’s patience rewarded, with his breakthrough coming three years after he joined the club.

