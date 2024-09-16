Sevilla ultras spark 'Manchester United-inspired' protests

Perennial Europe League winners Sevilla have suffered an almighty spiral both on and off the pitch over the past few years, forcing a loyal fanbase into taking drastic measures.

The club sit 19th in La Liga having not won a game this season following back-to-back bottom-half finishes despite their rich recent history on the European stage.

Last season's 14th placed finish was their lowest in the top flight since promotion back to La Liga in 2001 with a thinly-spread squad now devoid of the immense talent which once shot them to European notoriety.

Sevilla fans launch 'Manchester United-style' protests

The downfall in performances has been paralleled by a plummet into financial ruin off the pitch, with club president José María del Nido Carrasco embarking on a public war with the former ownership, including his own father.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Sevilla's most notorious ultra group, Biris Norte, have begun planning a protest and have decided to don the colour yellow to carry out the marches, reportedly inspired by the 'green and gold' protests seen at Old Trafford over recent years.

The report claims, however, that the ultras will not adopt the green colour due to the fierce rivalry with Real Betis, who famously play in green, meaning the colour has been effectively banned from the club entirely.

The protests are believed to be aimed directly at club president José María del Nido Carrasco, with "Junior go now!" demanded by the ultra group.

Things could yet get worse for the club following the announcement of the 2024/25 La Liga salary limits, with Sevilla's poor league performances resulting in a sharp decrease in their allowance, meaning future sales and potential further financial distress could yet come.

