Manchester United to sign another ex-Erik ten Hag player: report

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign another of Erik ten Hag's former players, as the Dutchman continues to add familiar faces to his squad.

In the current Manchester United side, three have previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax: Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony. Mathijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have both been heavily linked with joining Ten Hag at Old Trafford in recent seasons, too, as the Red Devils boss looks to find the winning formula for his team.

That trend is set to continue this summer, as Manchester United have agreed a deal with one more of the Dutchman's former charges.

How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

According to the Guardian, Manchester United have agreed a fee believed to be between £15m and £20m with Bayern Munich for full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Mazraoui made his first team debut at Ajax under the Dutchman in early 2018, before going on to be named the Ajax Talent of the Year in 2018/19 after playing 48 matches while still in his early 20s.

The Morocco international left Ajax at the same time as Ten Hag, in the summer of 2022, departing for Bayern Munich as the manager joined Manchester United. The pair could be set to be reunited at Old Trafford this summer, though the deal relies on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United have agreed a deal with Bayern for Mazraoui (Image credit: Alamy)

The report suggests that for Mazraoui to arrive, Wan-Bissaka would have to leave to free up space in both the squad and wage budget. The Englishman currently has just one year remaining on his current deal, with Manchester United seeking a £15m for the right-back they signed five years ago for £45m.

Previous reports have argued that Ten Hag believes the signing of Mazraoui could help Antony's form improve, though the Brazilian is currently the subject of interest from Galatasaray. The pair flourished in Amsterdam together, winning successive Eredivisie titles while playing on the right-hand side.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a transfer that certainly makes sense, as Ten Hag clearly enjoys working with players moulded by Ajax. The fee is relatively insignificant for a club like Manchester United, too, especially if they can recoup the majority of that through selling Wan-Bissaka - which might prove a touch more difficult.

The potential deal relies on Wan-Bissaka (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United aiming to replace Old Trafford with a new 100,000-seater stadium

Manchester United confirm new No.9, following busy summer of transfer activity

Manchester United prepare £320m fire sale to fund spending spree: report