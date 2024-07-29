Manchester United to sign another ex-Erik ten Hag player: report

Manchester United are on the verge of completing a deal for a player Erik ten Hag has previously worked with

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign another of Erik ten Hag's former players, as the Dutchman continues to add familiar faces to his squad.

In the current Manchester United side, three have previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax: Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony. Mathijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have both been heavily linked with joining Ten Hag at Old Trafford in recent seasons, too, as the Red Devils boss looks to find the winning formula for his team.

