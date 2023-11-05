Manchester United could offload Antony in MAJOR January transfer move: report

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January swoop for Flamengo and Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa in a deal which could see Antony head the other way.

Antony offered shockingly little once again as Erik ten Hag's side snatched a late 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, and the Brazilian international's £82m arrival from Ajax last year has begun to look like one of the worst transfers in Premier League history.

And now, it seems that United are considering offloading one of their all-time record signings – at least temporarily.

Gabriel Barbosa's Copa Libertadores exploits have made him a firm favourite with Flamengo fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, United are prepared to offer Antony to Flamengo on loan in part exchange for Gabriel.

The 27-year-old – who has won 18 caps for Brazil – is said to be available for £20m as his contract expires at the end of 2024.

Gabriel previously had a stint in European football with Inter Milan – arriving from Santos in the summer of 2016 – but he failed to make the grade at the San Siro and, after various loan spells, joined Flamengo on a permanent basis in January 2020.

A 2016 Olympic gold medal winner with Brazil, Gabriel helped Flamengo to Copa Libertadores glory in 2019 (while on loan from Inter) and 2022

He gained hero status by bagging a dramatic late brace to secure a 2-1 victory over River Plate in the 2019 final, before scoring the only goal of the 2022 final against Athletico Paranaense.

West Ham tried to sign the Gabriel in January last year, but a switch to the Premier League on that occasion never materialised.

Antony has managed just four goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Antony, with his contract at Old Trafford running until the end of the 2026/27 season, a loan feels like the only realistic option for United at this stage.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult first couple of months of the 2023/24 campaign, taking a leave of absence in September in order to address domestic abuse allegations made against him.

