Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman flattered by United and City interest

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has admitted that interest from Manchester United and Manchester City is flattering, but insists his future is in Germany.

The 24-year-old scored the winning goal in the Champions League final last season to seal the Treble for Bayern, and his form piqued the interest of both Manchester clubs.

“It's good to know that good teams are interested in me, it gives me additional confidence," the winger said to SportBild.

"But I have a contract here until 2023, I'm just thinking of Bayern. It's all good, I'm happy”.

Coman revealed that he was worried for his place in the team when the Bavarian giants secured the signing of City forward Leroy Sane over the summer.

“I had the feeling that I could be used less often,” Coman explained.

“I'm 24, that's an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true.”

“Leroy is very good,” he added. “We play differently from City, he will only completely internalise our DNA. There's four of us fighting for two positions, we're team-mates, but of course, we all want to play as much as possible.

"At the moment I'm in a good mood, but maybe that will change in two months. Maybe then Leroy, Serge [Gnabry] or Douglas [Costa] will play. It is important that at least two of us are always in top form. "

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE How could Liverpool replace Georginio Wijnaldum? Jurgen Klopp's options should the Dutchman depart

FEATURE Sergio Aguero: Is the striker's time coming to an end at Manchester City?