Manchester United transfer news: Former defender calls for Kieran Trippier signing

Paul Parker has called on Manchester United to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

The England international is currently serving a 10-week ban after being found guilty of breaching FA regulations on betting.

Trippier has been a key part of Atletico’s La Liga title challenge so far this season.

The Spanish side would therefore be loath to lose the right-back, but Parker believes his former club would benefit from the addition of Trippier.

“If they want to maintain their title challenge then the squad they have is not good enough,” he told Eurosport .

“I’m a fan of Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid, because he’s become a better defender there. If you can’t defend well then Diego Simeone will not pick you in defence. He’s become more disciplined playing for Simeone, and is exactly the type of player that United need for their current weaknesses.

“He’s a player of real stature on the right-hand side, who can offer plenty in attack. That’s not really on offer from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, I wonder if Trippier actually wants to leave Spain. I don’t see why he would want to swap Madrid for Manchester, unless his family aren’t enjoying it.

“Even though he’s 30, he might still get one more big move as people are prepared to gamble on his experience, but I wouldn’t rush back from a side like Atletico - he might regret having to start again at that age.

“Max Aarons is also a decent option. For Norwich he bombed up-and-down a lot in the Premier League, and while they conceded a lot of goals, it certainly wasn’t all down to him.

“I am not sure if at his age [20] he is the right one to sign, but I’ve liked what I have seen of him, more so in the first half of last season. He wanted to attack, cover ground and was tenacious.”

United will move level on points with leaders Liverpool if they beat Aston Villa on Friday.

