Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard unsure on Old Trafford return

Jesse Lingard has not decided whether he wants to return to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The England international made just three appearances for United in the first half of the season, before joining West Ham on loan in the January transfer window.

Lingard has been in sensational form for the Hammers, who are battling to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The attacking midfielder has scored eight goals and provided four assists in just nine outings for David Moyes’ side.

West Ham are keen to make the deal permanent in the summer, while Lingard has also attracted the interest of other clubs around Europe.

Recent reports suggested Real Madrid, Inter and PSG were all keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

According to Goal , Lingard is not sure whether he wants to go back to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

The England international has a contract with United until 2022, and the club could be forced to cash in on him unless he signs a new deal.

Lingard wants to play Champions League football, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on course to qualify for next season’s edition of the competition.

However, he would only return to United if he was guaranteed to be more involved in the first team than he was earlier this season.

“Jesse has been brilliant since he left,” Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

“Selfishly, we could have kept him because he’s always got a part to play. Jesse is a fantastic lad around the place, he’s Man Unitted through and through, and never once did he moan or cause me a problem.

“He just came in and worked really hard and he deserved a chance to play more football, that’s why we let him go to West Ham because he deserved a chance for what’s he’s done throughout his life for Man United.

“We will welcome him back. I hope he’ll go to the Euros with his performances now and the confidence he has got, I don’t think that’s beyond him, and I hope he has a strong finish to the league.

“Then, it was different here because Bruno [Fernandes] the form he has shown and he played arguably in Jesse’s favoured position and that was just a decision we made. I'm delighted for Jesse and wish him all the best for the rest of the season until he comes back.”

