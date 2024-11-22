Manchester United begin talks to sign Real Madrid star: report

Ruben Amorim has his eyes on a major target ahead of the upcoming transfer windows

Manchester United look set to undergo yet another major overhaul following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as he begins assessing his current crop of players and their suitability to his tactical approach.

An already eclectic squad of players signed by a number of preceding managers will once again be fighting for their future as they bid for a place in the vastly different 3-4-3 due to be introduced.

The Red Devils enjoyed yet another summer of big spending this year, bringing in over £200 million worth of talent under Erik ten Hag, only to fire the Dutchman just three months into the new campaign.

Manchester United begin talks to sign Real Madrid star

Ruben Amorim is eyeing major midfield reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

United's current crop of midfielders have been placed firmly under the microscope ahead of Amorim's arrival due to their importance in the new system, tasked with offering a solid base for the free-flowing attacking football to be built off.

Kobbie Mainoo, who ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, is widely expected to continue this astronomical rise under Amorim, specialising in the box-to-box ball-carrying role needed, while new signing Manuel Ugarte rose to prominence under Amorim during their time together at Sporting, suggesting he could be a firm early favourite of the Portuguese manager.

Eduardo Camavinga has been place on United's shortlist (Image credit: Getty)

However, according to Madrid-based outlet BernabeuDigital, United could be set for a blockbuster move to bolster their midfield options, reportedly eyeing a swoop for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the world's best midfielders since his move from Rennes in 2021, although has often drawn a frustrated figure due to his inconsistent minutes as well as often being deployed as cover for the left-back spot.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite this, the report claims that Camavinga himself would rebuff any interest in favour of staying in Madrid, although feels flattered by the interest from one of 'the world's most important clubs'.

Still only 22 years old, the Frenchman has a long-term deal at the Bernabeu which keeps him at the club until at least 2029, while Transfermarkt value the player at around €100 million, making a move all the more difficult.

The youngster has endured a frustrating start to the current campaign, missing 12 games through injury reducing him to just 4 appearances in La Liga.

Back in Manchester, the current group of midfielders will have their first chance to impress this weekend as the Red Devils travel to Ipswich for the return of Premier League action.