Manchester United lining up shock Casemiro replacement, putting the Brazilian at risk: report

Manchester United are considering making a shock move for Casemiro's replacement in the January transfer window, putting the Brazilian midfielder's future at Old Trafford in jeopardy.

Having signed for £60m in the summer of 2022, Casemiro hit the ground running with Manchester United in his debut Premier League season. Injuries have badly affected him in 2023/24, though, with his performances inconsistent when he has played, too.

Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United board could be forced into making a decision on the 31-year-old's future at Old Trafford as a result, with discussions already taking place with his potential replacement.

Casemiro risks losing his place at Old Trafford (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

According to Goal Brasil, Manchester United are interested in signing Ederson from Atalanta during the January transfer window. The Red Devils are currently in the process of "evaluating a move" for the Brazilian, who would slot right into Casemiro's preferred position.

A combative defensive midfielder who likes to sit in front of the defence, Ederson has been ever-present in Atalanta's team since joining from Salernitana back in 2022. With his influence, the Bergamo side currently sit sixth in Serie A, consequently attracting the interest of elite sides around Europe.

He still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, though, meaning a deal needs to suit all three parties.

Ederson has impressed in midfield for Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, the report suggests that the Red Devils have already made contact with Ederson's representatives about a potential move, but concluding a deal with Atalanta could prove tricky.

Manchester United have already experienced negotiations with Atalanta this season, when they signed Rasmus Hojlund for £72m in a drawn-out deal. With limited funds available in January as well, Ten Hag might have to wait until the summer to replace an ageing Casemiro in his team.

Regardless, Kobbie Mainoo has since risen to the fore in the Brazilian's absence, and could prove crucial in the second half of the season as Manchester United attempt to regain their Champions League status for next term.

Ederson is valued at just under £25m by Transfermarkt.

