Manchester United look set to end David De Gea's four-month wilderness as a free agent and re-sign the Spaniard.

De Gea departed Old Trafford after 12 years as the club's No.1 this summer. There was controversy over his departure, with Manchester United appearing to offer him a new deal before retracting their offer, later signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Onana has endured a shaky start to life as the Red Devils' custodian but seemed to have a redemption moment in the Champions League midweek when he saved a penalty late on. Despite this, Erik ten Hag is believed to want to bring back De Gea, who was his undisputed first-choice goalkeeper during his first year in charge.

Andre Onana succeeded De Gea in goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sun claims that Ten Hag wants to add more experience in goal and will look to re-sign De Gea on a short-term deal, following the Spaniard failing to pick up a contract elsewhere.

The 32-year-old was previously United's highest earner but hasn't found a new club following his release. He has been linked with Real Betis, Real Sociedad and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Onana may have instigated the move for De Gea, too.

The Cameroonian had previously quit his national team following a high-profile fallout with manager Rigobert Song at the World Cup last year – but has u-turned on the decision and could well feature at the Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Altay Bayindir is the second-choice keeper at Manchester United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag brought in Altay Bayindir as a backup option over the summer but beyond those two, the third-choice option is 37-year-old Tom Heaton.

Transfermarkt values De Gea at €8 million.

