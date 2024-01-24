Manchester United receive green light for huge Karim Benzema loan deal: report

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with a move for former Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema.

The 36-year-old has reportedly asked to leave Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on loan this month, with a number of clubs immediately being linked with the former Ballon d’Or winner, including the Red Devils and his former side Lyon.

French outlet L’Equipe looked at the forward’s situation in detail on Wednesday, claiming that only a Premier League side would be able to afford him. They cite Manchester United as being a very strong option’ for the forward, while also namechecking Arsenal and Chelsea.

Karim Benzema during his Real Madrid days (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that the Red Devils’ ace up their sleeve is their newly-appointed CEO Omar Berrada, with the former Man City and Barcelona chief having close ties to Al-Ittihad officials.

Berrarda’s appointment was confirmed at the weekend as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to turn things around on the pitch after agreeing to purchase a 29 per cent stake in the club for a reported £1.3billion last month.

Manchester United are somewhat short in the striker department and are believed to be looking to add cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Benzema was one of last summer's big-name acquisitions by the Saudi Pro League, landing the striker on a free transfer from Real Madrid on reported wages of around £2million. The Frenchman has so far netted 15 times in 24 appearances for Al-Ittihad, who currently sit seventh in the table.

