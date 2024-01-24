Manchester United star set for Saudi exit – with Cristiano Ronaldo involved

Manchester United are preparing to offload two high-earning defensive stars to Saudi Arabia in a bid to reduce their wage bill.

According to the Daily Mail, As-Nassar are lining-up a move for Casemiro, 32, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 26, in the coming days.

Casemiro hasn't played for United since November 1st since picking up a hamstring injury against Newcastle United in the League Cup, and United are thought to be keen to remove his reported £375,000-a-week from the wage bill.

Helping to lure the Brazilian to the Middle East is former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December 2022 and has urged officials to make Casemiro a key target.

The pair both represented Los Blancos from 2013-18, playing together in three victorious Champions League finals and winning the 2016/17 La Liga title.

Also on the Saudi club's list is Wan-Bissaka, who has moved up the priorities after a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal fell through last week.

The defender has had a patchy time at United since joining from Crystal Palace in 2019 and missed a run of 14 games after picking up a hamstring injury and struggling to re-establish himself towards the end of 2023.

Combining the two salaries, United could be set to save close to £500,000-a-week with the sales, but both players cost big money on arrival. Casemiro's transfer set the Red Devils back a reported £70m and Wan-Bissaka's £45m, meaning United could lose up to £70m given current market values.

United's efforts to lower the wage bill come less than a month after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his firm INEOS agreed to buy a 25% stake in the club.

They next face Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round this Sunday, with the transfer window closing hours after a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1st.

