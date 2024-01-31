Manchester United offered chance to sign 'very special' forward ahead of transfer deadline: report

Manchester United have been offered a last-minute opportunity to sort out their striker issues, ahead of the January transfer window closing on Thursday.

With Anthony Martial suffering another injury setback, Manchester United have now been left with just Rasmus Hojlund as the club's only recognised centre-forward, leaving them scrambling for a back-up option.

But it seems like they won't have to look too far, as one European giant has approached them with a player of their own.

Martial has suffered another injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Hugo Ekitike on loan until the end of the season by PSG.

Described as "very special" by his former Reims manager, Oscar Garcia, Ekitike arrived in the French capital from Reims in the summer of 2022 as part of a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £30m. His 10 goals in 24 appearances at Reims in 2021/22 put him on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs, but the 21-year-old has so far struggled to make his mark at PSG.

After making 32 appearances in all competitions for PSG last term, Ekitike has featured in just eight minutes of football all season this time around. With Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani preferred by Luis Enrique, Ekitike's time at the Parc des Prince - for this season at least - seems like it's coming to an end.

Ekitike has been offered to Man United (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

As such, the French champions are looking to loan him out, with Manchester United offered the opportunity to sign him.

Whether the Red Devils will take them up on that offer remains to be seen, though, despite their struggles at centre-forward. Erik ten Hag has continued to maintain that no signings will be made in January, with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSRs) limiting the club's spending.

That's even after loaning out five first team players, with Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri and Alvaro Fernandez all spending the second half of the campaign away from Old Trafford - highlighting how close Manchester United must be to the spending limit.

