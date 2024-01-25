Manchester United tipped to land Conor Gallagher – and beat Tottenham to their target: report

Manchester United are set to enter something of a transitional period as new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets to work at the club.

The billionaire agreed a deal to buy a 29 per cent stake in the Red Devils for a reported £1.3million last month and although the deal is still awaiting Premier League ratification, Ratcliffe and his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford are undergoing an audit of the club.

According to The Sun, Ratcliffe is keen to invest in British players, starting with a new longer-term contract offer to Scott McTominay to try and stave off interest from Bayern Munich and West Ham in recent months.

The Express have moved to identify a number of homegrown players that Manchester United could target in the near future, with Conor Gallagher an eye-catching inclusion on their list.

There has been speculation regarding the England international's future at Chelsea in recent months, with the 23-year-old now into the final 18 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallagher has started all-but one of the Blues' 21 Premier League games so far this season, but the club are said to ready to listen to offers for players whose deals are running down.

With Tottenham strongly linked with the midfielder, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino addressed the matter of Gallagher's future last month, saying: “I am talking before, this situation is between the club and the player, it’s difficult for any coach to talk, it’s a decision by the club and the player.

“I’m coaching the team, trying to make the best choice as possible to perform. At the moment, so far, he’s doing well, fantastic for the team. He’s playing because he deserves.”

