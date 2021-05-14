Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils add Cristian Romero to centre-back wish list

Manchester United have added Cristian Romero to their centre-back shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

United are on course to finish second in the Premier League and could also win the Europa League.

The Red Devils will take on Villarreal in the final of that competition on May 26.

Solskjaer will be expected to mount a Premier League title tilt next term, and he has identified centre-back as an area of his squad that needs strengthening.

United have been linked with numerous centre-halves throughout this season, but they are now beginning to narrow down their options.

According to Sky Sports , Atalanta stopper Romero is the latest defender to have been added to the club’s list of targets.

The Argentina international has been earmarked as a potential long-term partner for Harry Maguire, who could miss the rest of this season with an ankle injury.

Lille's Sven Botman and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde are also high up the list, with interest in Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos having supposedly cooled.

Romero, who is on loan at Atalanta from Juventus, has performed well in Serie A this season.

Atalanta will pay £21.5m to make the deal permanent this summer, but they are willing to immediately sell him on if they receive bids of £34m or above.

United consider that price to represent good value and could make a move for Romero in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer does not consider centre-forward a priority after Edinson Cavani signed a one-year contract extension this week.

United have been linked with big-money swoops for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, but the report states that centre-back and central midfield are the areas of the squad United will look to improve this summer.