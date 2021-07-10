Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils now leading the race for Harry Kane

Manchester United are now in pole position to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, according to reports.

The England captain is keen to leave the north London side this summer in his bid to win trophies at club level.

Kane has yet to get his hands on a piece of silverware at Spurs, who only managed a seventh-place finish last term.

Manchester City were thought to be at the front of the queue for his signature. The Premier League champions had an offer in the region of £100m turned down by Tottenham last month.

But according to Football Insider, Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue for Kane.

The report states that Tottenham would be willing to let their talisman go for £100m plus two United players.

The identity of those players has not been disclosed, but talk of a part-exchange deal with City was previously dismissed.

Chelsea are also monitoring developments but United are said to have genuine hope of pulling off a stunning deal.

Kane finished last season having scored the most goals and provided the most assists in the Premier League.

Yet even his incredible efforts were not enough to help Tottenham into the top four. The club is now facing up to a second successive season outsider of the Champions League.

A 72-day search for a new manager was finally ended last week, as Nuno Espirito Santo was installed as Jose Mourinho's successor.

One of Nuno's first tasks will be to convince Kane to stay put, but the England international has put off talk about his future until the end of Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals for Gareth Southgate's side this summer, and a brace against Italy on Sunday would see him finish as the tournament's top scorer.

Kane is under contract at Spurs until 2024, and it would surely take a sensational offer for United to prise him away from his boyhood club.

