Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils reignite interest in Kieran Trippier

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

The England international, who has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man Euro 2020 squad, moved to the Spanish capital in 2019.

He was a key part of Atletico’s La Liga title success last season, as Diego Simeone’s side finished on top of the pile.

But Trippier, who spent four years at Tottenham before his switch to Spain, could be on his way back to the Premier League.

According to the Manchester Evening News , Manchester United will attempt to pull off a deal for the defender this summer.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Trippier in the January transfer window but put their interest on hold after he was handed a ban for breaching betting regulations.

Having now served his suspension, Trippier has reappeared on United’s radar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to improve his squad ahead of next term.

United finished second in the Premier League last time out for only the second time in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

However, they never really looked like genuine title contenders and will be looking to compete at the very top of the table in 2021/22.

United paid around £50m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka two years ago, but there are still doubts over his effectiveness in attack.

Trippier is an excellent crosser of the ball and United believe he would add something to their squad.

He only has a year remaining on his contract with Atletico, who would be open to doing business if the offer was right.

Trippier, who was born in Bury and hails from a United-supporting family, is also thought to be interested.

The England international began his career with Manchester City but failed to make a first-team appearance for the club.

