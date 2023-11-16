Manchester United to make bargain signing - as Sir Jim Ratcliffe addresses huge overspending: report

Manchester United could be about to become a more astute club in the transfer market, as they look to complete a bargain January signing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United in the coming days, and he will reportedly demand answers from the club's recruitment department as he oversees the football operations at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have spent £1.4bn on new signings in the decade since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, with little success to show for it. Ratcliffe will hope to change those fortunes, however, starting with a bargain deal in the upcoming window.

Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United (Image credit: DIRK WAEM/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United want to sign Leece striker Nikola Krstovic, who is expected to be available for around just £8.7m.

Despite only signing for the Serie A side in the summer from Slovakian side DAC Dunajska Streda for less than £5m, the Red Devils have identified Krstovic as the perfect back-up to Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently struggling in front of goal in the Premier League and is still dealing with fitness issues.

After 29 goals in 52 appearances for DAC, the 23-year-old has now managed four goals and an assist in the first 11 Serie A games this season, a decent return while playing for a side 14th in the table. With international experience for Montenegro, Krstovic has clearly impressed those who brought him to Leece, too.

Krstovic will be available for a bargain price (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s surprised everyone,” Corvino’s deputy Stefano Trinchera said. “But not us. We were aware of his ability. He’s a polished player.”

“He seems able to score in lots of ways,” Lecce’s director of football Pantaleo Corvino added. “With his head, in the box, shooting from distance.”

