Manchester United have green-lit insane swap deal involving Antony: report

Manchester United are prepared to let big-money flop Antony leave the club already, after a hugely underwhelming stint at Old Trafford – in a bonkers swap deal.

The Brazilian followed his Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in the Premier League for over £80 million last summer but has failed to light up English football. With just six goals and assists in the league since joining Manchester United, major questions have been asked about his role in the team – especially in light of Jadon Sancho's continued expulsion from the side.

In September, Antony was given time away from the Red Devils to deal with domestic abuse allegations but has rejoined the side. With patience running out in the 23-year-old, however, he may well swap places with another forward.

Erik ten Hag has put a lot of faith in Antony (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, Antony could be used as a makeweight to bring Flamengo forward Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa back to Europe.

The 27-year-old was considered one of the most exciting young stars in South American football during his youth but a move to Inter Milan never panned out, with loan spells away from the San Siro failing to recapture his best form. Since returning, however, Gabigol has rekindled his brilliance in Brazil.

The attacker has won two Copa Libertadores, twice been the tournament's top scorer and twice been the Golden Boot winner in Brazil's top tier. With a contract drawing to a close next summer, however, Gabigol is at a crossroads.

United are operating under financial constraints following a free-spending few summers – and with Gabigol valued at around £20m, they could well bring him to Old Trafford with Antony heading in the opposite direction.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo is on Manchester United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony began his career at Sao Paulo and replaced Gabigol in the Brazil World Cup squad last summer.

Transfermarkt values Gabigol at €20m.

