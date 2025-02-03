Manchester United trying to raise vital January funds by selling out-of-favour high-earner: report

Ruben Amorim wants to reshape his Manchester United squad before January's transfer deadline slams shut.

The Red Devils are preparing to sign off on a deal for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu with the 20-year-old having played no part in Friday's 3-1 victory over Parma in Serie A. Further outgoings are still expected at Old Trafford before the window slams shut on Wednesday.

The futures of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia are still yet to be resolved by INEOS hierarchy - but it is another player who could yet be on his way out of the club.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro 'offered' to multiple clubs

Casemiro made his first appearance in over a month against FCSB on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are exploring multiple ways to try and sell Casemiro before the January window closes in just a few days.

The former Real Madrid star has been offered to a whole host of different clubs with it yet to be confirmed whether a loan deal or a permanent switch would be best practice.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is out of favour under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former manager Erik ten Hag signed Casemiro from Spanish giants Real Madrid for £60million rising to £70m in August 2022 on a four-year contract. He has so far made over 100 appearances for the club.

Toby Collyer and Christian Eriksen have since been preferred to the Brazilian in 2025 with multiple reports last year suggesting Casemiro could be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“Sometimes it’s a lot of that," Amorim said when quizzed about Casemiro's non-inclusion recently. "It’s also a player’s moment. We understand that Casemiro has other things nowadays.

"The intelligence he has, understanding the game, understanding where the ball is going to fall but we’re in a league that I can see, even in European competitions, the difference in intensity is big. And so, I feel that this team also needs players with a very high intensity.

"And sometimes we don’t have that and sometimes that difference in characteristic can lead one player or another to play.”

“Even the fact that the group has a certain characteristic as a group," added Amorim. "I needed some players in certain positions with a slightly different pace. But we all know the quality Casemiro has and everything he won. And so, I have nothing to say about that. It’s just a choice.”