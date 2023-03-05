Manchester United were 'unprofessional' in 7-0 loss to Liverpool, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has described his players as 'unprofessional' after their 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ten Hag's side were only a goal down at the interval, but capitulated in the second half and suffered their biggest ever defeat to the Reds.

"It is quite obvious, it was unprofessional," the Dutchman said after the game. "First half, I think we were the better team – we created the better chances and had two one-on-ones with the goalie.

"Before half-time we made one organisational mistake and conceded a goal. We were in the game. It really surprised me after half-time, we gave the game [away] so quickly."

Instead of reacting in the second period, United conceded twice within five minutes of the restart and went on to ship four more goals after that.

"The first two goals were defensive transition moments, the first was a turnover and the second was a counter, bad decisions and decisions on the ball," Ten Hag said.

Erik ten Hag has labelled his Man United side 'unprofessional' following their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool ⚽pic.twitter.com/rHjni7N2m8March 5, 2023 See more

"How we conceded the goals is really annoying. The third was a counter with unprofessional decisions – not following in, and then running in, moving forwards, giving space away in midfield, not tracking back.

"So then it is 3-0 and the game is lost, but as a team you have to stick together. That is what we didn't do. It is a surprise for me, I didn’t see this from my team. I don’t think it is us. I don't think it is Manchester United. It was really bad, really poor."