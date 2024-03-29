Manchester United will bring in SIX players this summer - here's where they'll strengthen

By Matthew Holt
Manchester United face a busy summer, with half a dozen new faces to bolster this squad

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to enter into one of the most important summer transfer windows in the club's modern history. And frankly, who can blame them?

INEOS pair Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have taken control of the footballing operations at Old Trafford over the last 6 months and changes are expected in abundance.

Manager Erik ten Hag remains uncertain whether he will be in a job and plenty of players face an agonising wait over whether their time in M16 will continue or slowly come to a close. United need to strengthen in six key areas, a hefty fix. But here, FourFourTwo analyses the right players to return the Red Devils to the big time...

Manchester United's summer signings 1. A right-back

