Manchester United in talks with Brazilian star to become first summer signing: report

Manchester United are in discussions over a Brazilian star joining the club as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing.

The INEOS billionaire completed his takeover this season but with no January incomings, the revolution is set to begin this summer. Erik ten Hag's future is still unclear, as are several of the playing squad.

But with plenty of noise around new signings, it seems likely that the Red Devils are set for an overhaul, with plenty of comings and goings.

Erik ten Hag's future is still in the balance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato.it says that Manchester United have “intensified contacts” with Gleison Bremer in order to steal a march over the rest of the Premier League.

The Juventus man held talks with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea during 2022, as per the Express and with all three still said to be interested in a centre-back this summer, United's supposed talks over a move would put them firmly in the driving seat for the Brazilian's signature.

In FourFourTwo's view, Bremer would be a suitable replacement for Harry Maguire – and given that there is a rumoured release clause in place for the star, any supposed talks are likely to be over a contract for the player, rather than with Juventus.

Gleison Bremer is wanted by plenty of sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

With reports of Bremer's release clause being anywhere between £43m and £58m, it could well be that he's simply a backup option to someone like Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been linked with a move to the 20-time English champions.

The 27-year-old is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

