Manchester United Women manager makes pointed remark about Glazers watching FA Cup final against Chelsea

Manchester United Women's manager Marc Skinner gave an intriguing answer about the Glazer ownership of the entire club in his post-match FA Cup final press conference, highlighting how Chelsea's investment into the women's team has enabled them to dominate in recent years.

Chelsea Women have won the past three FA Cups and three Women's Super Leagues. They're also on course for their fourth title in a row this season - three wins in their remaining three games would see the Blues pip Manchester United to the crown once again.

Their most recent FA Cup win came on Sunday against Manchester United, a second-half goal from Sam Kerr the difference between the two sides.

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer was in attendance at Wembley for the historic game, which broke multiple attendance records, but, when asked about whether the game showed what the ownership what is needed to topple Chelsea, Skinner gave a pointed response.

"The investment Chelsea have put in over years and years and years is a factor as to why they win, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that," he told Daily Mail.

"I feel we’re bridging gaps, even as we don’t spend their type of budget, but I think we’re bridging gaps and I think we can show a sustainable way of doing it. But look, we need to keep getting the best players and we need to keep being in the pool for the best players.

"The last two games will go a long way to helping us do that if we can get into the Champions League. This is the club that you want to come to if you’re top talent, this is the club that’s going places."

Manchester United Women would guarantee a Champions League spot by picking up just a point in their final two games of the season, which are against Manchester City and Liverpool.

They're currently top of the WSL, though, a point ahead of Chelsea who have an extra game left to play. While this season would present major progress for the Red Devils, who have never played in the Champions League, missing out so narrowly on the title certainly isn't welcomed.