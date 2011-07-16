Mancini: Aguero and Nasri are Man City targets

Wenger, giving a news conference after his side drew 1-1 with Hangzhou Greentown in Yiwu, China in the second match of their pre-season Asian tour, said Mancini's comments were "absolutely out of order."

In an interview with Sky Sports broadcast earlier on Saturday, Mancini said he wanted to sign Nasri and Sergio Aguero from Atletico Madrid, breaking the unwritten manager's rule of not talking about another club's players.

Wenger gave an angry response when asked for his view of Mancini's comments.

"They are absolutely out of order. I don't think these comments are allowed. They are against the rules, the basic rules of football... it is purely indiscretion.

"We don't make comments on players who are under contract at other clubs and it's time football in England came back to these basic rules."

When asked if he thought Mancini had been disrespectful Wenger said: "I cannot say otherwise, because these comments are absolutely out of order. I don't give it more importance than that because we can live with it. We just don't think it's right."

Managers usually avoid naming players they would like to sign but Mancini broke that convention by telling Sky Sports News he would not only like to sign Nasri but also Aguero if the Argentine's international team-mate Carlos Tevez leaves City.

Aguero, 23, has been the subject of widespread speculation that he will move to England, with Chelsea also reportedly showing an interest, while Tevez wants to leave City for South America saying he needs to be closer to his children.

Mancini said: "Aguero is a player that can play for Manchester City because he is young and he is a good player like Carlos.

"He can score a lot of goals and can play with Mario [Balotelli], with Edin [Dzeko]... it could be that he joins."

Aguero has also been linked with a move to Atletico's city rivals Real Madrid, as well as Juventus.

NASRI HOPE

Mancini was also candid about signing Nasri from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Nasri has one year left on his contract, although Wenger has said he wants to keep him even if the forward does not renew his deal and would allow him to leave for nothing next year.

Mancini told Sky: "Samir is under contract with Arsenal. Also for Samir it depends on many things."

Asked if City had made a bid for the 24-year-old Frenchman, Mancini said: "I don't know... but for Nasri it is difficult.

"I hope that we can buy because we need other players, and I hope that this player can arrive before the end of the month."

Mancini also said he respected Tevez's decision to want to leave City for family and personal reasons.

Corinthians of Brazil have bid about 40 million pounds for Tevez, according to Brazilian media, after their original 35 million pounds offer was rejected.

