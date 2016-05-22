Mandanda: Final was probably my last game for Marseille

Long-serving Marseille goalkeeper and captain Steve Mandanda revealed he might have played his last match for the club following Saturday's 4-2 Coupe de France loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Out-of-contract France international Mandanda was helpless to prevent defeat at Stade de France as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace helped PSG to a second successive domestic treble.

Mandanda, who will feature at Euro 2016 in June, has attracted interest from across Europe with his contract due to expire next month, and the 31-year-old seemingly farewelled Marseille after eight years on the south coast of France.

"There is a good chance that tonight was my last game," Mandanda said afterwards. "That's why the disappointment and frustration are even greater."

Mandanda - who has become a Marseille icon since arriving from Le Havre in 2008 - added: "Tonight is difficult to talk about: I lived great and beautiful moments, more complicated, but it was amazing. It was something great.

"Tonight, it's not necessarily what I want to remember. We are disappointed, frustrated. I conceded four. I wish I could have been decisive."