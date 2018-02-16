Mane 'never doubted' he would get back to best

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane insisted he never doubted himself despite a "tough" run of form after helping his side close in on the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mane recaptured some of his best form with a hat-trick in his team's 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Senegal international has been questioned for some of his displays this season, but the 25-year-old said he always retained belief.

"Honestly, I am very happy to score three goals. It was tough on me but it is part of football and can happen," Mane said.

"I never doubted how I could help the team and I never stopped working hard every day in training."

Mane has now scored 12 goals this season, leaving him well on track to better his mark of 13 from last campaign.

The former Southampton star hopes he can keep delivering for Liverpool, who welcome Porto to Anfield on March 6.

"As a player sometimes it is not easy for me. I never doubted myself as I knew I could help the team," Mane said.

"We have more important games to come in the next couple of weeks so we will be ready for that."