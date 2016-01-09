Mane not trying to force a move, says Koeman

Amid reported interest from Manchester United, Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has insisted Sadio Mane is not trying to force through a transfer.

United have been repeatedly linked with the Senegal international and some suggested the 23-year-old deliberately showed up late for a team meeting earlier this month in order to convince Southampton to let go of him during this transfer window.

However, Koeman has dismissed such rumours and is adamant Mane is happy with life at St Mary's.

"A lot of people in the media think he is trying to force through a transfer, but he told the club that he is still happy at Southampton and will continue here," Koeman told the club's official YouTube channel.

"He is an important player for us, someone who can make the difference. He can score goals and is very unpredictable for his opponents. A Mane in form boosts our chances to win.

"He is still young. He apologised for what happened. He made a mistake, but he is only human and we punished him for it.

"I am pleased with Sadio's response. He gave a good reaction and that was exactly what we were hoping for."