Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
Diego Maradona, 56, is close to taking up an official role at Napoli.
Napoli's favourite son Diego Maradona is set for an official homecoming, with the footballing great to become a global ambassador for the Serie A club.
Back home in his adopted city to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Napoli's first Scudetto, Maradona has held talks with president Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding a return to the Stadio San Paolo.
And De Laurentiis revealed Maradona - who helped the team to two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup glory during a stellar seven-year spell - is close to taking up an official role at Napoli.
"We spoke for a long time in Rome," De Laurentiis said of the 56-year-old Argentinian via Sky Sport Italia on Monday.
"As soon as Maradona resolves his issues with outstanding taxes, he will become the ambassador of Napoli around the world."
A revered figure in Naples, 1986 World Cup winner Maradona said: "I feel at home here, as I always have done.
"I never betrayed you! I was at Barcelona, one of the biggest clubs in the world. [Joan] Gaspart told me not to go, he'd offer another five-year contract with double my current wages.
"But I said no, because I'd had an argument with president [Jose Luis] Nunez and told him Napoli was waiting for me. Compared to money, I prefer to chase a football!"
