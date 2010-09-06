Maradona keen to celebrate 50th with Napoli

"I want to hug the people again. I enjoyed the best period of my life there," Maradona was quoted as saying by Monday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Argentina great has been out of work since leaving his position as coach of his country after the World Cup.

Maradona wants to return to Italy despite being in dispute with Italian authorities over tax payments when he lived in Naples.

Last year Maradona had a 4,000 euro pair of earrings seized by the tax police when he checked into a weightloss clinic in northern Italy.

