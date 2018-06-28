Maradona offers reward for information on recordings that reported his death

Diego Maradona's lawyer has offered a 300,000 pesos reward to track down the creators of audio clips that claimed the Argentina great had died.

Maradona is in Russia to watch the World Cup and has been a lively presence at Argentina matches, celebrating his country's dramatic win over Nigeria and resulting progression to the last 16 with an offensive gesture.

The 1986 World Cup winner was pictured receiving treatment after that clash, following a health scare, but a pair of Spanish-language audio recordings suggested Maradona had suffered a fatal heart attack.

This was not the case and Maradona was not happy that the clips went viral, worrying his family.

Lawyer Matias Morla told Infobae: "I have made public the decision to give a reward of 300,000 pesos for anyone who can provide accurate information on the person who put the audio together.

"Often it is thought that, in these issues, little can be done.

"But my studio tell me they consulted with experts in technology and you can get to know who put it together. That's why we need someone to provide us with information."