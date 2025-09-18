Alan Shearer MISSING Newcastle United's biggest game in years as Barcelona brace for Tyneside treatment
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer will not be present at St. James' Park for the Geordies' Champions League opener against Barcelona
Newcastle United will have to do without one of their biggest supporters on Thursday night.
Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer will not be at the game as Barcelona prepare to face the din of 50,000 Newcastle fans.
Newcastle kick-off their 2025/26 Champions League campaign at home to Hansi Flick's Barça, who are in imperious form after a 6-0 demolition of LaLiga rivals Valencia at the weekend.
Alan Shearer is MISSING Newcastle's Champions League opener vs Barcelona
The Toon Army, meanwhile, recorded their first victory of the season only a few days ago, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers by a goal to nil at St. James' Park.
Barcelona will provide a sterner test than Vitor Pereira's Wolves, though, but Tyneside will be right up for this one, as Newcastle aim to get their Champions League campaign underway with a win.
It is almost 28 years to the day since Tino Asprilla's famous hat-trick helped Newcastle earn three points against Louis van Gaal's Barcelona side back in 1997.
That night, Shearer was sidelined with an ankle ligament injury, and he admits it was difficult not to be a part of one of the club's biggest nights in Europe.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I remember working on the TV as a pundit thinking how jealous I was of my teammates being part of this unbelievable atmosphere," the 206-time Newcastle goalscorer told Betfair.
"Then of course watching my teammate Faustino Asprilla score that incredible hat-trick that will be spoken about forever in Newcastle. It was brilliant for me to be there and see it, but very difficult not to be a part of it."
Shearer is set to miss out on the action again this time around, he has revealed.
"I'll probably be in the air on the way to the US for two days so I couldn't believe it when the draw was made. What are the chances of Newcastle playing Barcelona on the only Thursday night in a Champions League campaign and I'll be travelling?
"It's a great game for Newcastle, it really is. They'll go into full of confidence having picked up their first win of the season last weekend. The new centre-forward, record signing scoring the goal. St James' Park will be rocking. It'll be an amazing atmosphere," Shearer added.
Catch Newcastle United v FC Barcelona live on TNT Sports and discovery+ from 7pm tonight.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.