Alan Shearer MISSING Newcastle United's biggest game in years as Barcelona brace for Tyneside treatment

Newcastle United will have to do without one of their biggest supporters on Thursday night.

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer will not be at the game as Barcelona prepare to face the din of 50,000 Newcastle fans.

Newcastle kick-off their 2025/26 Champions League campaign at home to Hansi Flick's Barça, who are in imperious form after a 6-0 demolition of LaLiga rivals Valencia at the weekend.

Alan Shearer is MISSING Newcastle's Champions League opener vs Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick with Raphinha (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Toon Army, meanwhile, recorded their first victory of the season only a few days ago, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers by a goal to nil at St. James' Park.

Barcelona will provide a sterner test than Vitor Pereira's Wolves, though, but Tyneside will be right up for this one, as Newcastle aim to get their Champions League campaign underway with a win.

Nick Woltemade heads Newcastle to their first win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is almost 28 years to the day since Tino Asprilla's famous hat-trick helped Newcastle earn three points against Louis van Gaal's Barcelona side back in 1997.

That night, Shearer was sidelined with an ankle ligament injury, and he admits it was difficult not to be a part of one of the club's biggest nights in Europe.

"I remember working on the TV as a pundit thinking how jealous I was of my teammates being part of this unbelievable atmosphere," the 206-time Newcastle goalscorer told Betfair.

"Then of course watching my teammate Faustino Asprilla score that incredible hat-trick that will be spoken about forever in Newcastle. It was brilliant for me to be there and see it, but very difficult not to be a part of it."

Alan Shearer scored a whopping 260 Premier League goals during his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shearer is set to miss out on the action again this time around, he has revealed.

"I'll probably be in the air on the way to the US for two days so I couldn't believe it when the draw was made. What are the chances of Newcastle playing Barcelona on the only Thursday night in a Champions League campaign and I'll be travelling?

"It's a great game for Newcastle, it really is. They'll go into full of confidence having picked up their first win of the season last weekend. The new centre-forward, record signing scoring the goal. St James' Park will be rocking. It'll be an amazing atmosphere," Shearer added.

