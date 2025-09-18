Is Brighton’s Maxim de Cuyper injured? Premier League injury update

Maxim de Cuyper collided with the advertisement hoardings against Bournemouth, but will he recover in time for the visit of Tottenham?

Maxim de Cuyper was withdrawn in the 24th minute of Brighton’s defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, after suffering a knee injury.

The defender has made a positive start to life on the south coast, but was unable to continue against The Cherries after crashing into the advertisement hoardings.

Brighton, who have experienced a mixed start to the season so far, have shipped six goals in four league games and will be hopeful that their summer recruit isn't out for a sustained period.

Is Brighton’s Maxim de Cuyper available this weekend?

Maxim de Cuyper has impressed since his arrival from Club Brugge in the summer (Image credit: Alamy)

De Cuyper has started every Premier League match for the Seagulls to date, and has made the position his own following Pervis Estupinan’s departure for Milan in the summer transfer window.

The fullback joined Brighton from Club Brugge in July for a fee of around £17.5m, where he last season made 54 appearances and helped his old side reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Fabian Hurzeler will be hoping Maxim de Cuyper's injury isn't too serious (Image credit: Alamy)

Whether de Cuyper will be fit to face Tottenham at the Amex this weekend remains to be seen, although according to Sussex World, his knee injury is not believed to be serious.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler also lost Jack Hinshelwood to injury at Bournemouth, whilst defender Adam Webster is a longer-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury during pre-season training.

Although the league is still very much in its infancy, victory against Spurs at the weekend could see Hurzeler’s men jump into the top half of the table.

Brighton welcome Tottenham to the Amex on Saturday, September 20, for a 3pm kick off.