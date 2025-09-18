Is Brighton’s Maxim de Cuyper injured? Premier League injury update
Brighton’s new left back was taken off against Bournemouth in the first half with a knee issue, but will he be fit for the visit of Tottenham on Saturday?
Maxim de Cuyper was withdrawn in the 24th minute of Brighton’s defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, after suffering a knee injury.
The defender has made a positive start to life on the south coast, but was unable to continue against The Cherries after crashing into the advertisement hoardings.
Brighton, who have experienced a mixed start to the season so far, have shipped six goals in four league games and will be hopeful that their summer recruit isn't out for a sustained period.
Is Brighton’s Maxim de Cuyper available this weekend?
De Cuyper has started every Premier League match for the Seagulls to date, and has made the position his own following Pervis Estupinan’s departure for Milan in the summer transfer window.
The fullback joined Brighton from Club Brugge in July for a fee of around £17.5m, where he last season made 54 appearances and helped his old side reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Whether de Cuyper will be fit to face Tottenham at the Amex this weekend remains to be seen, although according to Sussex World, his knee injury is not believed to be serious.
Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler also lost Jack Hinshelwood to injury at Bournemouth, whilst defender Adam Webster is a longer-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury during pre-season training.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Although the league is still very much in its infancy, victory against Spurs at the weekend could see Hurzeler’s men jump into the top half of the table.
Brighton welcome Tottenham to the Amex on Saturday, September 20, for a 3pm kick off.
Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.