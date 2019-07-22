Burnley thwarted by La Liga side in efforts to sign Barcelona youngster

Marca writes that the Premier League side made a bid of €12 million for the 21-year-old.

However, they were thwarted by Getafe, who managed to convince the youngster to join them on a season-long loan deal thanks to the prospect of Europa League football.

Cucurella, who can play in any role on the left flank, impressed as he made 31 La Liga appearances on loan at Eibar last season.

Getafe have the option to buy the player for €6 million at the end of the season, while Barça are entitled to 40 per cent of a future sale.

