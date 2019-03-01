Marcelo Bielsa carrying the can for Leeds’ erratic run

Boss Marcelo Bielsa has taken the blame for Leeds’ recent inconsistent form.

United will return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with victory over West Brom at Elland Road on Friday ahead of the weekend’s games

Leeds sit third in the table, a place ahead of the Baggies, but have lost five of their last 10 league games, including Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at QPR, to leave them two points behind leaders Norwich.

Bielsa has eased the burden on his players as he told a press conference: “We don’t have any excuses.

“The players are not responsible for the difficulties we have. I am responsible for everything because I have the support of the players and the club.

“I receive everything I need from the players, the club and all the staff

“When you see the glass is half empty, you lose optimism. And when you see the glass is half full, you lose self-criticism. We need to have a co-ordination between both.

“I don’t see any physical or mental fatigue. We train as every team does. We evaluate each training session. We never do more than the analysis modern football advises.”

Albion are four points behind Leeds following last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United.

Although they have lost just once in their last 10 away games to sit six points off top spot, boss Darren Moore insists he is not interested in the table yet.

“I don’t look at it, it’s my own preference. I’m just trying to get my head down and win games. The division is wide open,” said Moore, whose side beat Leeds 4-1 in November.

“It was always going to be a competitive division. All the teams are capable of winning, and that’s just the division. You can’t predict it. It’ll ebb and flow until the last kick of the season, and we’re one of the teams competing.

“If you find that consistent form then it bodes well for the team or teams who can put it together.

“It’s such a relentless division and that’s why the results for everyone have been a little inconsistent at times.

“Friday is an exciting game. Both teams go head to head and both teams like to attack.”

West Brom’s players are also paying for 20 coaches for fans to make the trip to Elland Road.

Moore added: “They came to me and said there was an opportunity to help with the away travel. We want that unity through the football club and I welcomed it.

“We take a large following, which is great but it shows the commitment for the players and fans.”