Marcelo: I think Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid
Marcelo is confident superstar Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Marcelo believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner raised doubts over his future following the club's Champions League triumph.
Madrid claimed their third successive European crown thanks to Saturday's 3-1 victory against Liverpool in Kiev, however, the attention has since centred on Ronaldo and his future in the Spanish capital.
After Gareth Bale's second-half double led Madrid to a 13th European title, Ronaldo offered no guarantees over his future as he hinted at a shock exit post-match.
But Marcelo is confident his 33-year-old superstar team-mate will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I think he's going to stay but I do not know, I'm happy now," Brazilian full-back Marcelo said.
"I'm not the one to decide, it's between him and the club, but I think he stays."
With the World Cup set to get underway next month, Portugal captain Ronaldo ended the club season with 44 goals in all competitions.
