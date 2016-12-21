Marchisio warns Juventus: Milan will be hungry for revenge

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio expects AC Milan to be hungry for revenge when they lock horns for the Supercoppa Italiana on Friday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men beat Milan 1-0 in last year's Coppa Italia final and Marchisio has warned his team-mates the San Siro side - who claimed a 1-0 win win in October's league fixture between the two teams - will be desperate to emerge victorious this time around and lift the trophy.

"It is a one-off fixture against a team that has made a very good start to the season so we will need to be at our very best to come out on top," Marchisio told reporters.

"Milan will be dangerous for two reasons: firstly, they will be hungry for revenge after the Coppa Italia final and secondly, they are coming here on the back of a very positive first half of the season.

"They were not in the title race last time out but they have begun in the best way possible so far mixing experience with the desire of their younger players to good effect. We are expecting a difficult 90 minutes; they will be here to win and seize the trophy from our grasp.

"What sets this group apart is our ability to make the most of whatever chance comes our way and take any challenge we face head on. We want to end 2016 in perfect fashion with a bit of silverware."