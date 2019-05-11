Real Madrid midfielder primed for Premier League move as Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea monitor situation

Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente could move to the Premier League this summer, according to AS.

The midfielder is set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season having been restricted to just six league appearances in 2018/19.

Zinedine Zidane run the rule over his Madrid squad and concluded that the 24-year-old is not in his plans for next term.

And although Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are interested in the Spain Under-21 international, the Premier League is his most probable destination.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all admirers of Llorente, although the latter's pursuit will be called off if the Blues fail to get their transfer ban delayed or overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Madrid have not yet received any concrete offers for the midfielder, but that is likely to change in the coming weeks.

Zidane's side must beat Real Sociedad on Sunday to keep their slim hopes of a top-two finish alive.

READ MORE

The 6 worst final-day results in Premier League history

How Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham showed up a transfer-obsessed nation