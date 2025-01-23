Marcus Rashford sees move to Barcelona ruined by former Manchester City defender: report

Marcus Rashford is facing a huge stumbling block in signing for Barcelona this January, and it's all to do with an ex-Manchester City defender.

After making his desire to leave Manchester United clear at the end of 2024, Rashford has been frozen out of Ruben Amorim's side, with a move in January looking the inevitable outcome.

That is by no means a foregone conclusion at this point in the transfer window, however, with problems arising at Barcelona's end that could block Rashford from joining.

Marcus Rashford might be unable to sign for Barcelona

Rashford looked destined to leave Man United this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is keen to keep Eric Garcia at the club following his Champions League goal against Benfica on Tuesday night, as well as the Spaniard's desire to stay and fight for his place.

Garcia had made just six starts in all competitions for Barcelona this season, and looked set to leave Catalonia in the January transfer window in search of more regular minutes. Como were willing to pay around £6m for the former Manchester City defender, but the decision to keep him at Barcelona will likely block Rashford from signing.

Garcia staying could rule out Rashford's move (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona would only be able to sign the Manchester United man by freeing up space on the wage bill. Ansu Fati is another player who could still leave this winter, so there's still a glimmer of hope for Rashford to achieve his "dream" move.

"Financial Fair Play, to make it happen, they need space on the financial point of view. So Eric Garcia, interest from Como with £6m bid. Interest also from Girona," Romano said.

"And also the situation of Ansu Fati - stays, leaves, loan, permanent - what the player wants to do. Because Ansu Fati, as of today, is still not giving the green light to an exit."

Rashford, meanwhile, looks even more likely to stay at Manchester United for the remainder of the season. Borussia Dortmund have been priced out of a move for the 27-year-old, while AC Milan signing Kyle Walker has put an end to any potential of Rashford signing there - Italian sides are only allowed to sign one British player per year.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it seems most likely that Rashford will remain at Old Trafford this term. Whether he will play or not is an entirely different matter, though, with Ruben Amorim clearly not a fan of Rashford making his desire to leave the club so public a few weeks ago.