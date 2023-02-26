Marcus Rashford strikes yet again as Manchester United seize control of Carabao Cup final

Marcus Rashford's 25th goal of the season sent Manchester United 2-0 up against Newcastle at half-time in the Carabao Cup final.

Casemiro had headed United in front on 34 minutes, before Rashford's deflected strike off Sven Botman five minutes later put Erik ten Hag's side firmly in the driving seat at Wembley.

Magpies goalkeeper Loris Karius – making his first competitive appearance in two years – arguably could have done better with Rashford's effort, but there were no complaints from the Red Devils' man of the moment.

The 25-year-old has now scored in 15 of his 19 appearances since the World Cup; this was also his first goal in a major final, the fifth in which he's played.

Wout Weghorst went close to extending United's lead in stoppage time, but Karius was on hand to tip the Dutchman's long-range shot over the bar.

It goes without saying that Newcastle have it all to do in the second half if they're to get their hands on their first major trophy since the 1968/69 Fairs Cup.

Eddie Howe's side managed just one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, failing to truly test David de Gea in the United goal.