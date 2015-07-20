Mariano completes Sevilla medical

Bordeaux right-back Mariano is set to seal his switch to Sevilla after passing a medical on Monday.

Sevilla made a move for the Brazilian after Aleix Vidal departed for La Liga rivals Barcelona earlier in the transfer window following a string of impressive performances for the back-to-back UEFA Europa League winners.

Mariano joined Bordeaux from Fluminese in his homeland back in 2011 and has been a regular starter for the Ligue 1 club ever since.

A statement on Sevilla's website on Monday confirmed that the 29-year-old had come through a medical and will sign a three-year contract before being officially presented on Tuesday.