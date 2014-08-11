Marin undergoes Fiorentina medical

Reports in the British press suggest the Chelsea winger will pen an initial loan deal at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Germany international signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge in 2012, but has failed to gain regular first-team action at the Premier League club.

He spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla, winning the UEFA Europa League.

It now appears the former Werder Bremen man will link up with Vincenzo Montella's side.

"Pending official [confirmation], Marko Marin is conducting medical visits," read a message on Fiorentina's official Twitter account, accompanied by a picture of Marin undergoing tests.

Marin made 18 appearances in Spain's top flight last season, but missed part of the campaign with a thigh complaint.