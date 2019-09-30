Manchester United to renew Mario Mandzukic interest in January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes attacking improvement

Manchester United will make another move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter and did not sign a replacement ahead of the opening weekend of the season.

United attempted to bring the veteran Mandzukic to Old Trafford but were unable to complete a deal before the deadline in early August.

And The Athletic write that Solskjaer will launch a second attempt to acquire Mandzukic, who is out of favour at Juventus and likely to welcome the chance to play in the Premier League.

United reportedly came “very close” to landing the Croatia international last month and the club believe they would have wrapped up the transfer had Lukaku’s move to Inter not taken so long to complete.

Mandzukic turns 34 in May and would therefore only be offered a short-term deal of either six or 18 months by the Red Devils.

Solskjaer believes the Juventus frontman would bring some much-needed experience and knowhow to his team’s attack, even if he is not guaranteed to be a regular starter.

Mandzukic has won league titles in Croatia, Germany and Italy with Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern Munich and Juventus respectively, while he also spent a season in La Liga with Atletico Madrid and reached the 2018 World Cup final with his country.

The 6ft 3in centre-forward would provide a different option to the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who have scored a combined five goals in the Premier League this term.

Juventus wanted £11m for Mandzukic in the summer, but they may now be willing to let him leave on a free in the mid-season window.

Solskjaer’s side return to action with the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford on Monday night.

