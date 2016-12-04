Marotta: Best to laugh at Pogba comments

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has laughed Paul Pogba's claim that he was "on holiday" from Manchester United during his time in Turin.

Speaking this week, Pogba said he always knew he would return to Old Trafford following his world-record transfer to United from Serie A champions Juve.

Pogba swapped United for Juve in 2012, only to re-join the Premier League giants in August, after winning four successive Scudettos.

"We want to be good-hearted in interpreting what one says," Marotta told Mediaset Premium of the 23-year-old France international.

"I hope his vacation with us was an instructive one. If he managed to wear the Manchester United shirt, it's because Juventus got the best out of him.

"Really, it's best just to laugh…"

Marotta was speaking prior to Juve's 3-1 win at home to Atalanta on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pogba is set to return from suspension for United's trip to Everton on Sunday.