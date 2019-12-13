Marouane Fellaini issues response to rumours of Jose Mourinho reunion at Tottenham

The Belgium international played under the Portuguese at Old Trafford before departing the Red Devils for Chinese outfit Shandong Lunening in January, a month after Mourinho’s sacking.

Fellaini has been linked with a move to Spurs in the January transfer window, where he would continue his working relationship with the former Manchester United boss.

But the Standard has reported that Mourinho has no interest in making a move for the 32-year-old, who has another two years left to run on his deal in China.

And Fellaini himself backed that up by pouring cold water on the rumours.

"Jose is special for me," Fellaini told Eleven Sports.

"We text each other, we call each other from time to time.

"He's taken over at Spurs and he's doing well. I wish him all the best, but I am good where I am now."

Fellaini has made a good impression in China, with seven goals and four assists to his name in 22 league appearances this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are focused on continuing their climb up the table when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Victory would see Spurs climb above their hosts into the top six, and they could go as high as fifth if Manchester United lose to Everton at Old Trafford.

