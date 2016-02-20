Marquinhos open to Barcelona move

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has suggested he would be open to a transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with Barca before the start of this season, and it is thought that the Spanish and European champions are continuing to keep tabs on him.

"I am very happy that a big team like Barcelona are showing an interest in me," Marquinhos told Globo Esporte.

"We will evaluate my situation at the end of the season and make a decision.

"Barcelona are a great team that won the Champions League last season. It is very pleasing to be linked with them. It shows that I am doing well.

"For now, I am focused on doing well with PSG until the end of the season. I want to keep on doing a great job. And then we will see what happens."

Marquinhos, who joined PSG from Roma in 2013, has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until June 2019.