Marriner to referee Saints against Newcastle

The Premier League confirmed on Monday that Marriner will take charge of this weekend's match between Southampton and Newcastle United.

Marriner caused controversy at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Arsenal when he inadvertently dismissed Kieran Gibbs in a case of mistaken identity.

Gibbs was handed a red card after team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had handled a shot from Eden Hazard.

A subsequent statement from refereeing body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed Marriner had apologised to Arsenal for his error.

It appears that has satisfied the Premier League, who could have chosen to hand the official a break from action.

Marriner will take charge of his 23rd match of the current Premier League season at St Mary's.

Gibbs' red card could yet be rescinded by the Football Association, while Oxlade-Chamberlain may be subjected to a retrospective ban.