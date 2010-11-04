Marseille still hopeful fans can go to PSG

A dispute between Marseille and the French League (LFP) has lasted for almost a month, with the LFP rubber-stamping on Tuesday a ban on away fans for the match because of potential clashes between the rival supporters.

The ban was first issued on October 7 but was then suspended by a court in Marseille.

"I don't understand... the league seems to care little about decisions of justice," Marseille president Jean-Claude Dassier told the club's website.

"Our fans have been behaving well for months."

Marseille supporter groups were still trying late on Wednesday to have the ban overturned.

Dassier's team have gone eight league games without defeat and are third in the table, three points adrift of leaders Stade Brest with one game in hand.

PSG are in seventh position, five points off the pace.

Brest, in their first top-flight season since 1991, travel to Lille on Sunday hoping for a ninth consecutive clean-sheet in the league.

"We all know it is hard when you are at the bottom so we are going to work hard to stay on top," said midfielder Bruno Grougi.

On Saturday second-placed Stade Rennes entertain Olympique Lyon who have risen to 10th after recovering from a terrible start to the season.

Rennes striker Victor Hugo Montano is back after a thigh injury while Lyon will be without the injured Lisandro Lopez.